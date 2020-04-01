Perthshire man charged with attempted murder of woman by repeatedly stabbing her

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman with a knife at his home address in Perthshire.

Michael Corley, 51, is accused of assaulting the woman at his home address in Aberfeldy’s Market Square on March 27.

Prosecutors allege he placed his arm around her neck and restricted her breathing before repeatedly stabbing her on the neck and body with a knife.

Corley is said to have caused the woman severe injury and permanent disfigurement in carrying out the attack, and to have endangered her life by attempting to murder her.

The Perthshire man appeared on petition in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he made no plea or declaration in response to the charges laid before him.

His case was committed for further examination, and the 51-year-old was bailed until a future hearing at a later date.