Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Perthshire man avoids jail for chilling Facebook threats to Shannon Soutter, who battered a baby girl and left her brain damaged

By Jamie Buchan
July 14, 2021, 1:55 pm Updated: July 14, 2021, 2:47 pm
William McPhee sent threatening messages to Shannon Soutter

A Facebook troll has been spared a prison sentence despite firing off a series of sinister threats to a Perthshire woman who battered a baby girl and left her brain damaged.

William McPhee, from Rattray, near Blairgowrie, sent menacing messages to Shannon Soutter, who was convicted of assaulting and endangering the life of a six-month-old child at a house in Arbroath in 2018.

