Perthshire man avoids jail for chilling Facebook threats to Shannon Soutter, who battered a baby girl and left her brain damaged

A Facebook troll has been spared a prison sentence despite firing off a series of sinister threats to a Perthshire woman who battered a baby girl and left her brain damaged.

William McPhee, from Rattray, near Blairgowrie, sent menacing messages to Shannon Soutter, who was convicted of assaulting and endangering the life of a six-month-old child at a house in Arbroath in 2018.