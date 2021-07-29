Perthshire hotel to get full refurbishment after Crieff Hydro deal

A Perthshire hotel will undergo an extensive refurbishment after becoming an associate of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

The 38-bedroom Drummond Arms was most recently known as the Loch Earn Brewery and Hotel.

The deal is the second of its kind for Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels. The group signed an associate agreement with Taypark House Hotel last November.

It aims to support a full refurbishment at the hotel in St. Fillans, on the banks of Loch Earn.

The plan is for the hotel to reopen in spring/summer 2023.

The hotel also features three restaurants, three bars including a loch-side beer garden, and a coffee shop. The property also has direct loch access, with 10 moorings, three piers and a private slipway.

A great opportunity for the area

Chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, Stephen Leckie, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Drummond Arms as our second associated hotel.

“We will be working in partnership with the new owners to undertake a full refurbishment of the hotel in the next 18 months with a view to welcoming guests in spring/summer 2023.

“We have also undertaken responsibility for the day-to-day running of the waterfront, which will be offering paddle boarding and kayak rentals until the very end of the summer season.

“These are great facilities for guests of Crieff Hydro Hotel and self-catering guests as well as for locals too.

“We hope our investment in it helps to build on the great amenities in the community.

“The hotel and its fantastic location is a great opportunity to develop an exciting leisure and hospitality offering for the area.”

The hotel also has very its own brewery, which has been purchased by the new owners.

There are plans for the brewery to open next year.