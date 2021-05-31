The Green Park Hotel in Pitlochry is the best in Scotland, according to a new analysis by TripAdvisor.

The Highland Perthshire hotel is also fifth in the UK in the list of stays with the highest ratings.

The family-run country house hotel, which overlooks Loch Faskally, received a five-star score from 91% of guests on TripAdvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice award comes after a highly challenging year for the hotel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duty manager Terry Edwards says: “We’ve never had such a high rating before.

“You just come in and do the job and don’t really think about it but I guess it is the icing on the cake.

“It’s just been nice to see people back in the hotel again.”

Loyal customers respond to any criticism

TripAdvisor calculates the rankings from reviews and recommendations posted online by visitors.

The Green Park Hotel also provides classes and experiences through the year, from creative writing and Scrabble to photography and art history.

Staff say they are fortunate in never having to respond to negative reviews – because their returning visitors usually do the job for them.

“We don’t get many bad reviews,” smiles chef Mhairi Young.

“In fact, if anyone criticises anything, it is usually the guests who reply to them.”

The hotel recently reopened after being closed for the first few months of the year.

Owner Alistair McMenemie pays tribute to staff.

“It has been challenging for everyone,” he says.

“It is great to have people back again and we are delighted with the award for the staff because of all the hard work they have put in over many years.”