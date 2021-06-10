A coffee shop manager sexually assaulted several young women in his hot tub, five days after he got married in Las Vegas.

Sleazy Daniel Crees carried out sex attacks on four bikini-clad women in the giant hot-tub during birthday parties at his home.

Crees, 46, was found guilty of repeatedly running his foot up the women’s legs and touching their private parts under cover of the tub’s bubbling water.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Crees flew into a rage and threw everyone out of his home after being outed as a groping pervert during one of the parties.

He denied the charges and told the trial he had just got married and had flown home with his new bride hours before some of the attacks took place.

He said he and his wife separated after the sex attack allegations were made.

Smirking beast

A 23-year-old shop worker told the trial she was left “shocked and disgusted” when Crees sexually assaulted her.

She said: “When I tried to push him away he was using his strength to push closer. He was just looking at me with his smirk.

“I remember looking at him and seeing his face. I felt shocked and disgusted. I was too scared to say anything. He had made me feel uncomfortable before.”

She told the court there was a fracas involving Crees and others and another woman at the party told her she had been attacked in identical manner.

Pinned victims with foot

One woman, who was 20 at the time, said: “He was just staring at me.

“You could tell he knew what he was doing. I remember him doing that, clear as day.

“I wouldn’t say it was an accident. I was uncomfortable.

“I got out the hot tub straight away. I was just kind of used to it from him and felt if I said anything it would all kick-off.”

She told how he later threw everyone out the party after being accused of another assault.

Another woman told the trial: “I could feel someone touching me with their foot and it kept happening.

“It was Dan. I would try to move and he would try and pin me with his other foot as well. He would look at me as it was happening.

“He was moving to do it and I could tell it was him. It was predatory. He would stare at me.

“I was shocked and a bit kind of frozen. I didn’t expect anything like that to happen.”

Guilty

Crees, of Margate was found guilty of four charges of sexual assault against different women in Stanley, Perthshire, on May 18 and June 22 2019.

He was also found guilty of shouting, swearing and making offensive comments.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio said he found the victims credible and reliable and sentence was deferred on Crees, now of Margate, for background reports.

He was placed on the sex offenders register.