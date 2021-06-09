A birthday party descended into an angry bust-up after a male used his foot to sexually assault bikini-clad revellers, a trial was told yesterday.

Several women described how Daniel Crees ran his foot up their thighs to touch their private parts under the surface of the bubbling water.

Perth Sheriff Court was told 46-year-old Daniel Crees sexually assaulted a number of young women who had been invited to a party at his home.

One woman, who was 20 at the time, said: “I was trying to move away without making a scene because there were other people there.

“He kind of slipped down a bit to get closer to me. He lowered himself down.

“He was just staring at me. You could tell he knew what he was doing.

“He was directly across from me.

“He was kind of always touchy-feely so I was used to it really. He was moving his foot up my leg.

“I wouldn’t say it was an accident. I was uncomfortable.

“I got out the hot tub straight away. I was just kind of used to it from him and felt if I said anything it would all kick-off.”

‘It was predatory’

She told the court she was being unwell when she heard it “all kicking off” in the garden, with Crees shouting and accusing another young woman of being a liar.

“Dan was screaming for everyone to get out. He was really angry.

“I was scared. I said he had done the same to me as well.”

Another woman told the trial: “I was in a bikini because it was a hot-tub party.

“People were hopping in and out the hot tub at various points.

“Dan was in when I arrived and there the majority of the night.”

She said he began touching her on the private parts with his foot

“I would try to move and he would try and pin me with his other foot as well.

“He would look at me as it was happening.

“He was moving to do it and I could tell it was him. It was predatory.

“He would stare at me. I was shocked and a bit kind of frozen.

“I didn’t expect anything like that to happen.”

‘He was just looking at me with his smirk’

A 23-year-old shop worker previously told the trial she was left “shocked and disgusted” when Crees sexually assaulted her in the outdoor tub.

She told the court that Crees used his foot to touch her private parts and demanded she take off her bikini top.

She said: “I was trying to laugh it off because I was embarrassed. Daniel placed his leg and foot in between my legs and tried to touch me.

“He was the only person sitting in front of me and when I looked up he was looking directly at me and smiling.

“When I tried to push him away he was using his strength to push closer. He was just looking at me with his smirk.”

The charges

Crees, of Broadstairs, Canterbury, denies a total of seven charges including carrying out sex attacks by touching women’s private parts while they were wearing swimsuits.

Crees is alleged to have attacked a total of four women in around a month, with three of them by using his foot and the other with his hand.

The incidents allegedly took place in the Perthshire village of Stanley between May 18 and June 22 2019.

The trial, before Sheriff Pino di Emidio, continues.