Perthshire haulage boss ‘cut in front of wife and slammed on brakes’ in alleged domestic scare

A Perthshire haulage boss has appeared in court charged with a series of offences against his wife including dangerous driving and trying to run her over with a van.

Kenneth Manders, 58, is alleged to have committed 10 offences in total on May 25 last year, eight of which were said to be aggravated by involving his wife.

Manders, presently of Lewis Place, North Muirton, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by punching a hole in a wall, smashing glasses and crockery and throwing clothing belong to his wife at their home in Balgowan Sawmill, Tibbermore, to the west of Perth.

Elsewhere at their home address, Manders has been accused of smashing the door of a shed, kicking a fence, smashing and destroying a phone, and throwing items onto the driveway and pouring petrol on them, causing them to go on fire, in the presence of his wife to the danger of her life and others in the household.

He is also said to have assaulted his wife on four separate occasions on the same day.

Prosecutors say Manders shouted and swore at her and threw household items, pinned her to the ground, placed a hand around her throat and threatened to punch her.

He is then alleged to have poured washing up liquid on her head and body, before reversing a van towards her twice, causing her to take evasive action.

When she opened the door to confront him, he allegedly reversed, dragging her backwards and striking her with the van door, causing her to fall to the ground.

Furthermore, the 58-year-old haulage boss – listed as a director of K.S. Manders International Transport Ltd on Companies House – is accused of assaulting police officers.

At Balgowan Sawmill, he is accused of assaulting PC George Wilkie, driving at him in a vehicle and reversing at him, narrowly avoiding striking him, and repeatedly attempting to punch him.

He is also accused of assaulting PC Wilkie further and also Craig Smith, resisting, obstructing or hindering them, repeatedly attempting to punch them, lashing out and failing to desist with requested.

Elsewhere, Manders is said to have driven a Transit van dangerously, repeatedly cutting in front of his wife’s vehicle, almost clipping it, driving erratically and repeatedly braking heavily, causing her to crash into the vehicle on the A9 towards Dunblane, M9 towards Stirling and the A811 towards Loch Lomond.

Manders, who denies all the charges against him, was ordered by Sheriff Lorna Drummond to stand trial on October 13 at Perth Sheriff Court, with a pre-trial hearing on September 24.

His bail was continued in the meantime.