Perthshire gardening coach turned his passion into business

Comrie-based Mike Hamilton, of Mike the Gardening Coach, is glad that many have discovered the joys of gardening over lockdown, and wishes he’d set up his business sooner.

Mike the gardening coach offers coaching and support to help create and maintain your garden.

From flowers to fruit trees, Mike is ready to guide you through developing and maintaining your outdoor space.

Q.How and why did you start in business?

I’m a qualified and experienced horticulturist and gardening has always been my passion. After a period of illness, I was keen to work for myself.

I found I was often answering gardening queries from friends and family. I felt a sense of satisfaction of seeing the results of my input.

The idea intrigued me to the extent that I decided to set myself up as a gardening coach.

Q. How did you get to where you are today?

I started my business in October 2019. Gardening for health and wellbeing has been a thread throughout much of my career, as have training and education.

The fact that gardening is so good for us is such a great motivation for us to get out and enjoy our gardens more.

The wonderful thing about my work is the variety of jobs involved.

It can be demonstrating a gardening task like pruning a pear tree, working alongside clients to clear their garden of overgrown plants, designing a new border or helping build a pond for wildlife.

I’m sharing my knowledge and experience rather than doing all the work myself.

Q. Who has helped you along the way?

Linking in with other local small businesses across Perthshire has been a great help.

GrowBiz has helped enormously through their online training and peer support.

Q.What was your biggest mistake?

Perhaps not so much of a mistake, but I wish that I had been brave enough to start my business sooner!

Q.What is your greatest achievement to date?

The most important thing for me is when clients feel positive about their garden after my input.

Sometimes, just providing a little bit of support, direction and encouragement can make all the difference to how someone feels about their garden.

Q.How has Covid-19 impacted your business?

It had a big impact initially.

A lot of my work is one to one with clients, so understandably, people were a bit reluctant to invite me into their gardens.

However, it has been relatively easy to put in Covid-safe working practices.

It has been encouraging that so many people have discovered the joys of gardening for the first-time during lockdown.

Q.What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I’m planning to set up a local gardening for health group.

I’d also like to work in care homes, helping older people re-connect to plants and gardening.

Q.Do you want to recruit in the future?

Not at the moment, but I’m open-minded to consider recruiting in the future, all going well.

Q.What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

The administration, which is required, but is not my main interest.

Q.Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Follow your passion, seek support and stay focused.

Q.How do you relax?

Gardening of course! I also enjoy hiking, reading and listening to music (and going to gigs when possible).