Perthshire football team investigating footage of pro-IRA singing at social club

A Perthshire football team has launched an investigation after a video of sectarian singing at its social club emerged on social media.

Footage at Luncarty FC’s social club shows a group of people singing about the Irish Republican Army (IRA) to the tune of Daniel Boone’s “Beautiful Sunday”.

The 12-second video was posted to Twitter on Saturday, the same day as Luncarty Junior Football Club played against Glasgow side St Roch’s.