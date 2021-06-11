Perthshire firm Castle Water aims to ‘kick start’ careers of 30 apprentices

Major Perthshire employer Castle Water has revealed plans to boost its workforce with 30 apprentices.

The Blairgowrie-based utilities firm has launched a recruitment campaign to fill 30 business administration and customer service roles.

Modern apprenticeships are open to people aged 16-24 and last for one to two years.

John Reynolds, Castle Water chief executive, said: “The employment and the education of apprentices, including school leavers, is an important focus at Castle Water.

“I’m always pleased to hear positive feedback from our apprentices, who find their Castle Water apprenticeship to be an enriching and valuable experience that kick-starts their career.”

The Perthshire company launched its apprenticeship program in August 2018.

The full-time program allows the apprentices to learn valuable skills in the workplace while achieving a nationally recognised SVQ.

95% of Castle Water’s apprentices remain in the business post-qualification.

The latest group of apprentices started in September 2020. Four have already completed their qualification and been offered permanent contracts with the company.

Claire Easy, HR director for Castle Water, said: “In our experience, hiring apprentices has been a valuable way of expanding and upskilling our workforce.

“Investing time, resources and training into our apprenticeships is a productive and effective way of growing talent.”

Castle Water provides water services in Scotland and England.