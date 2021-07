A Perthshire firefighter has climbed the UK’s highest mountain wearing full equipment and breathing apparatus to raise money for charity.

Stefan Barr, who became a retained firefighter four years ago, managed to climb Ben Nevis in his fire kit in six hours and 22 minutes.

Stefan, of Auchterarder, completed the 4413ft challenge with fellow retained firefighter Darren Ross, raising more than £1,500 for the Firefighters Charity in the process.