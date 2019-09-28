Perthshire dancer Ellie, 10, celebrates being a star on both sides of the Atlantic

She may be only 10, but Ellie Tiffney has already proved to be a dance star on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ellie, who attends St Stephen’s Primary in Blairgowrie, is a member of the Linda Tosh School of Dancing.

Along with other dance members, she headed off to Disneyland in America last year to perform.

She has only been dancing for four years but has already won a whole host of medals and trophies.

Her ability came to the attention of Perth and Kinross Sports Council who have given her a grant of £150 to further her career.

Ellie is one of the youngest to receive a grant from the sports council. It was handed over by sports council chairman David Taylor at Perth’s Bell’s Sports Centre.

The youngster practises three times a week and competes at weekends.