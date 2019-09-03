Tayside father who killed 10-year-old son jailed for 16 years

A Tayside man who stabbed his 10-year-old son to death has been jailed for 16 years.

Karl Morris, also known as Andrew, stabbed his son Kane six times and also tried to murder a young girl.

After attacking the children the 39-year-old, who believed the youngster’s life was in immediate danger, stabbed himself several times and jumped from the third floor of his home in a perceived attempt at ending his life.

Following the attack on Union Street, Coupar Angus, on November 11 last year, Morris, who has been an inpatient at Carstairs State Hospital by order of the court, told detectives: “’I was taking them to a better place away from evil.”

At the High Court in Aberdeen, judge Lord Frank Mulholland handed Morris a sentence of 16 years, backdated to November 22 2018.

His sentence was reduced from 20 years due to his early guilty plea.

The judge had previously been told how Morris had stabbed his son six times – once in the chest and five times in the back – before attacking the girl, who survived with a collapsed lung.

Paramedics struggled to reach the children because the 39-year-old dad had barricaded the front door to his flat with a microwave before carrying out the attack.

When emergency services finally got in, they found Kane slumped at the door of the room where the girl had been sleeping having tried to reach her before collapsing – described as “an act of bravery and self-sacrifice” by Lord Mulholland.

Morris previously admitted a reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and a charge of attempted murder.

Sentencing Morris, Lord Mulholland: “You inflicted this horrific violence and you will now pay a very heavy price. Why you did this you will only truly know and I agree that you will have to live with this on your conscience for the rest of your life.”