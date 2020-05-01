Perthshire couple’s stillbirth charity announce plans to expand its service

Since 2014, the Sophie-Catherine Mills charity has been able to help bereaved families across Tayside purchase headstones and memorials for children they have lost from stillbirth.

And now the charity, set up by Errol-based couple Jenny and Paul Mills in memory of their stillborn daughter, is planning to expand and provide support for those in need across Scotland.

After SCM, a name created from Sophie’s initials, was chosen as the beneficiary of last year’s University of Dundee carol service, the couple decided to look into growing the charity.

Jenny said: “When we first started our charity, in our constitution we said that we would be able to help families who had experienced a loss from 27 weeks gestation to 28 days.

“We have had families in the past approaching us who have gone through this outwith those time scales so we’ve been wanting to expand for a few months now.

“With the help of the publicity around the carol service and the response we got from that, we realised that now was the time to go to OSCR and see if we were able to expand.”

SCM is now able to reduce the pressure on newly bereaved families by funding lasting memorials to acknowledge loss from 12 weeks gestation to one year old.

They will also be able to support people from around the country and plan to branch into Fife first.

“We’re very happy that we can help and support any families outwith Tayside that need it. We’re going to branch over to Fife first and then slowly take it from there,” she said.

“The reasons for gradually expanding is for the board to work out what support is needed in other areas and to allow us to coordinate with memorial makers, hospitals and other organisations.

“During this unprecedented time, SCM will continue to support families who need us and are available anytime to offer support and guidance.

“Paul and I would like to offer our sincere thanks to the many supporters of SCM, the families who we have supported and everyone who is patient with us in giving us the time to coordinate.”

Those who are looking for support from the charity are encouraged to reach out to them through their Facebook page.

OSCR is the non-ministerial department of the Scottish Government and is the independent regulator and registrar for more than 24,000 Scottish charities.