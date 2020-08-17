Perthshire chicken factory forced to close after workers test positive for coronavirus

A chicken factory in Perthshire has been forced to suspend production after four workers were diagnosed with Covid-19.

A spokesman for the 2 Sisters Food Group, who run the factory, confirmed this morning that they had been forced to take the action following discovery of the virus in workers.

He said: “Following the confirmation on August 16 of four positive Covid-19 cases at our site in Coupar Angus, we have decided to temporarily suspend operations and pause production on August 17, which we believe is the responsible action to take.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all colleagues, and we will be reviewing the situation closely in partnership with the relevant regional and national Scottish Covid-19 taskforces before we restart production.

“The facility had previously operated for six months without a single positive Covid-19 case recorded.”

The spokesman said that senior management at the factory got involved late yesterday evening and the decision was taken just before midnight to suspend operations in order to completely eradicate any further risk.

It is understood that the initial infected person is a manager who caught coronavirus from a close relative who didn’t work at the factory.

Arrangements are being made for testing of employees, with close contacts being advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts being followed up and given appropriate advice.

The spokesman said that measures had been in place to help minimise the risk of anyone at the factory working with Covid-19 including temperature checks on arrival, perspex screening and face visors for all colleagues.

He said: “All management there are really upset and dismayed this has happened, from a likely source outside the factory.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney urged those who had been to the plant to be “extra vigilant”.

© DC Thomson

He said: “Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.

“Public health teams in Tayside are responding quickly to this outbreak and we are liaising closely with them, Food Standards Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster.

“However, individuals who have been in this plant should be extra vigilant, ensure they follow all public health advice, and if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate and book a test on the NHS website.”

NHS Tayside Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Emma Fletcher, said: “NHS Tayside Public Health were alerted to the outbreak of Covid-19 associated with the 2 Sisters food processing plant yesterday.

“An incident management team was convened and, working with the factory, measures were put in place to reduce the risk of further transmission of the virus.

“The people confirmed to have the infection and their close contacts in the community have been identified and advice provided.

“Further contact tracing within the factory setting is ongoing.”