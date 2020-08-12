Perthshire care home residents enjoy private performance from actress Julie Hesmondhalgh

Residents at a Perthshire care home were treated to a private performance by award-winning actor Julie Hesmondhalgh as part of an art-in-lockdown initiative by touring theatre company Paines Plough.

Julie swapped hard-hitting dramas such as Happy Valley and Broadchurch for online plays for the elderly when she virtually performed for residents at Balhousie Pitlochry.

Residents and staff at the home were treated to a live performance by Julie via Skype of a short play called Where I Am From by Scottish writer Stef Smith.

The reading was part of a series of short plays called Come To Where I Am.

The series has been commissioned by theatre company Paines Plough, written by writers from all around the UK about the places they called home during lockdown.

The Pitlochry group of plays was co-commissioned by Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Julie, best known for playing kind-hearted Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street, was delighted to be able to meet the residents via video link for the performance.

She said: “It was such a pleasure to (virtually) meet the fantastic staff and residents of Balhousie Pitlochry and to be able to read them Stef’s lovely piece about growing up in Scotland.

“I chickened out of attempting the accent in front of an audience of Scots but I hope they enjoyed her tales of running wild around the forests and lochs and lanes of the highlands.

“It was brilliant to be able to connect with everyone there for half an hour and to read Stef’s wonderful evocative words.”

Julie’s performance was thoroughly enjoyed by the residents and staff.

Home manager Sandra Hutton said: “It was wonderful being able to welcome Julie virtually into our home to perform this short play.

“Both our residents and staff really enjoyed it.

“The theme of the play prompted residents to talk about where they come from and share stories with each other.

“We’d like to thank Pitlochry Festival Theatre for suggesting us to be involved.”

After the success of Julie’s performance at Pitlochry, Paines Plough is planning to arrange virtual performances by other well-known actors in more homes.