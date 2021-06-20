Perthshire Caravans has seen a surge in sales to new customers planning to holiday in Britain this summer.

Companies catering to the needs of tourists on home soil are going to benefit from the surge of staycations this summer.

Perthshire Caravans in Errol has noticed an increased interest in caravans and motorhomes.

Director Claire McCormack said: “The general picture is that we are extremely busy and are selling to more and more new customers, which is very positive.

“We are keen to buy in quality used caravans or motorhomes. We have also started doing vehicle engine servicing for motorhomes and MOTs.”

Caravan parks at capacity

Perthshire Caravans is a long-established family venture employing around 100 people, with its head office and showroom at Dundee Road, Errol.

There are two companies. Perthshire Caravans Ltd takes in the motors side plus holiday parks. Perthshire Caravan Company is the caravan side of the operation.

Holiday sites include the Red Lion Holiday Park in Arbroath and Loch Earn Leisure Park near Crieff.

A new multi-million pound leisure complex development at Loch Earn opened last year and includes a restaurant, bar and fitness facilities.

Director Ian McCormack said: “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for touring caravans and motorhomes.

“And our holiday parks have been at capacity for the last 12 months.

“It seems like people are continuing to holiday at home, which is great for our business. Hopefully, this continues for the coming years.

“We are constantly replenishing stocks, so customers have new and innovative products to look at.”

Family firm’s hopes for future

Ian was asked where he sees Perthshire Caravans being five years from now.

He replied: “In a very strong position. Hopefully, Covid-19 has converted a number of customers to our industry for their leisure pursuits instead of travelling abroad.

“We have been in business since 1936 and have seen many highs and lows.

“Our business has built a good, stable platform so we plan to be around for many years to come.

“Our customers are our business, and we will continue to strive to provide the best level of service for them.”

Perthshire Caravans was set up in 1936 by Peter and Chris McCormack, and ownership later passed to their sons, Ian and Peter McCormack. Claire and her brother Ian are Ian’s children.