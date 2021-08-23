News / Court Perthshire businessman used 30-minute ‘window’ to film rape of unconscious victim he met on dating app By Grant McCabe August 23, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 3:44 pm The High Court in Glasgow A businessman who filmed himself raping his unconscious victim is behind bars. Murray Clark preyed on the man, who he had earlier met on a dating app. The 48 year-old sent his victim the seven minutes of footage, which he was shocked to see after he had charged his phone. Clark, described as the chief executive of his un-named company, pled guilty to a rape charge when he appeared at the High Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe