Perthshire businessman jailed for raping drugged man and sending him video footage By Dave Finlay September 17, 2021, 1:04 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 2:36 pm Edinburgh High Court heard both men had taken the drug GHB. A drug-addled Perthshire businessman was jailed for two years after filming the rape of a sex partner and sending footage to the victim. Murray Clark committed the offence when the other man was unconscious and later apologised to him. Judge Lord Sandison told the 48-year-old: "You pled guilty to having committed the crime of rape. That crime is always a serious one."