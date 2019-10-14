Perthshire building supplies company replaces volunteer first aiders’ broken satnav

A building supplies company has come to the aid of a group of medics.

MKM has supplied volunteer first responders with a new satnav after their original one stopped working.

The dedicated group of 17 medics at Perth First Responders are on hand to deal with emergencies and provide valuable assistance to ambulance personnel, while sometimes performing life-saving duties.

The satnav helps them get to emergencies more quickly and, without it, the charity was at a severe disadvantage with regard to getting to emergencies quickly, putting patients at more risk.

When the firm heard about the situation, MKM, based in Glenearn Road, decided to come to the rescue and donate a satnav.

Nick Procter, the Perth First Responders co-ordinator, gratefully received the new equipment from MKM’s Chevonne Croll.

He said: “When our satnav stopped working, we looked into getting it repaired but were told it was beyond repair.

“We cover the Perth area, which is quite large, and the satnav was an integral part of our equipment.

“One of our responders, Bob Bywalec, then informed me that MKM were keen to supply a satnav for free, and we now have it.

Chevonne said: “We are delighted to have helped out.

“As a company which operates in the local area it is important for us to meet the needs of local people.

“The first responders are a great cause who do a fantastic job.

“They are a life-saving service and we fully support their work.”

Nick added: “Saving lives is why we all volunteer.

“A first responder is trained as a minimum in basic life support and the use of a defibrillator for attending life-threatening emergencies.

“First responders are a life- saving part of the Scottish Ambulance Service, where we provide support before the ambulance arrives.”