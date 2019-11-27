Perthshire bride pays tribute to organ donor as father walks her down the aisle

A Perthshire bride has paid tribute to the organ donor who saved her father’s life.

Stacey Rees, from Errol, has spoken of her gratitude that her father, David, was here for her wedding day, four years after he received a kidney and pancreas transplant.

The 31-year-old married her husband, Gareth Rees, last weekend and described being given away by her father as a “dream come true”.

Her father, who celebrates his 60th birthday today, had been a diabetic for 51 years which led to him being diagnosed with kidney failure and being placed on the transplant waiting list in 2013.

Both Stacey and mother Wilma put themselves forward to be assessed as living kidney donors, and were a match, however David got the call that a deceased donor match had been identified whilst they were going through the process.

The transplant went ahead at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in November 2015.

Stacey, who is a midwife, said: “I’m still on cloud nine. Any wedding day is special, but having my dad there to give me away was like a dream come true.

“When dad got really ill, it was hard to watch. He was exhausted all the time, the chemical imbalance led to confusion, and we could see him deteriorating whilst he waited for his transplant.

“I worked away at the time, so I had written him a letter in case I wasn’t there when the call came, telling him what a great dad he was and thanking him for all he’d done for me.

“Thankfully I made it to Edinburgh in time to see him being wheeled to theatre. I remember thinking how lucky I was, and how lucky he was – and is – to have been given that opportunity.

“Dad now walks every day, is able to play golf, and of course was here for my special day. He got his life back thanks to his donor and every November we meet to celebrate that gift, and think of the family who we know will be going through a very different day.

“They’ll never know what they did for us, but on my wedding day that person was in our thoughts. We’re incredibly grateful and it made the whole day even more emotional.”

From Autumn 2020, the law around organ and tissue donation is changing in Scotland, meaning that if people have not recorded a decision about donation, it may be assumed they’re willing to donate when they die.