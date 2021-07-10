Perthshire boy home and reunited with puppy after being airlifted to hospital

A four-year-old from Abernyte has been reunited with his beloved puppy after making a remarkable recovery in hospital.

Oaklié Boss was airlifted to hospital after his kidneys failed just over four weeks ago.

The youngster had a rare kidney condition called Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome.

Originally, Oaklié’s parents were told he could be facing months in the Glasgow Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

But on Tuesday, the four-year-old was allowed to return to his home in Aberntye to be reunited with his seven-month-old puppy.

Oaklié’s grandmother, Jacqueline Foster, said the family is ‘over the moon’ to be home.

She said: “I was more surprised probably than anyone.

“It was Sunday that my son told me that Oaklié was maybe going down to get the tubes out of him and by the Tuesday night he was home.

“It happened at the end the same way that it started, everything just happened so fast.”

When Oaklié was initially airlifted to hospital, devastated Jacqueline decided to set up a Gofundme to raise funds for Oaklié and his parents.

The fundraiser managed to raise just over £3,300 in total.

The donations were used to buy essential items and toys to make Oaklié’s time in hospital a little easier.

Jacqueline said: “The fund has been brilliant for keeping him ticking along.

“In the end £3,335 was raised which is more than we ever thought we would reach.

“People have been so generous.”

Jacqueline is now hoping to give back to the charity who helped her family by making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities from the money raised for Oaklié.

The charity provided Oaklié’s parents with essential accommodation while their son was being treated in Glasgow.

Giving back

Jacqueline said: “The Ronald McDonald’s housing does brilliant work, so I would like to give back to them.

“Seemingly it takes around £16,000 a year to run one room and they fund privately.

“I think they’ve been hit with Covid as well, because they’ve not been able to do a lot of the fundraising they would have normally done.

“With Oaklié being in the hospital, you always get tales of other children in the wards.

“Oaklié was lucky to have both his parents and the fund to get him what he needed, but there’s plenty of hospitals with kids that I would like to give back to now.”

Oaklié now has to stay in isolation from certain age groups, including under fives and over 65s.

The four-year-old was hoping to be able to start primary school after the summer but the decision will depend on getting the all clear from doctors.

It also means that Oaklié won’t be able to see some of him family members yet, including his great-grandma and baby cousin.

But Grandma Jacqueline says that Oaklié is just happy to be back at home, reunited with his puppy.

“He is happy as Larry with his puppy.

“They’ve had a month apart but the dogs just slotted right back to his side and won’t leave him.

“They’ve gone straight back to being best buds.”