Perthshire army hero returns to Iraq to combat landmines for UK charity HALO Trust

A Perthshire army hero who served in Iraq has returned to the country to lead the fight against deadly landmines.

Brave Frank Philip heads up Dumfries-based demining charity The HALO Trust’s operations in the war-ravaged Arab state.

The 60-year-old has been based in Baghdad as HALO’s Programme Manager since 2017 after serving in the country with the army and then as a private security contractor.

Frank, from Kinloch Rannoch, said: “I can’t say I’ve met with many landmine victims because the majority of victims are dead.

“The standards of IED we are pulling out the ground are like a 20 litre jerry can with a fuse, a power source, and a switch, which is a pressure plate normally.

“They are designed to make a big bang and if something that size detonates underneath you, there’s only one result.

“It’s not like anti-personnel mines that are designed to wound or maim. These IEDs will remove all traces of you if they function and there’s still a lot out there.”

He added: “You see a lot of limbless people in Iraq, mostly to do with violence over the last 30 years.

“There was a chap I met in southern Fallujah and I asked him if there had been any recent accidents. The first thing he did was touch his young son’s head and said, ‘His two cousins were killed in that field there’.

© Supplied

“They had been operating a front-loader shovel and triggered an IED, basically in this guy’s front garden.

“In a 500 metre radius from where we were standing, he counted 15 people who had been killed in the past 12 months.

“Accidents are happening because people are leaving the refugee camps and coming home. They know that there are explosive hazards everywhere, but they are just desperate to start rebuilding their houses and lives.”

All donations to HALO up until December 22 are being doubled by the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID) through its UK Aid Match scheme.

HALO’s three-month ‘Breaking Boundaries’ campaign aims to raise money to save more than 3,000 people in Zimbabwe from the threat of landmines.

Montrose-born Frank said: “Whether they are laid in Iraq, Afghanistan, Colombia or Zimbabwe, landmines destroy lives.

“Every pound the public gives to our ‘Breaking Boundaries’ campaign is being doubled by the UK Government through UK Aid Match, which means we can clear twice as many minefields and help twice as many people.”

Frank, who is a father-of-three, says wife Noreen, 62, and his family have grown used to him working in dangerous environments.

He said: “I wouldn’t say my wife is overly worried. She was very much part of the regimental family all the way through my army career, so she’s been through a few difficult times.

“I was actually on the flight manifest for the Chinook disaster on the Mull of Kintyre that killed 29 in 1994. My nose was well out of joint when I was told I wasn’t going, two or three days before. I was lucky and my wife got very involved in the support effort with the widows.

“I haven’t had any close shaves, but we had two of our national staff murdered by ISIS in November last year. A gang suddenly targeted a social event in their home village, took 12 men outside and shot them. It was really sad.”

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Landmines are indiscriminate weapons of war that maim and kill innocent men, women and children, their devastation lasts long after conflict has ended.

“HALO Trust is a Scottish charity that is a world leader in demining, and I am proud that through UK Aid Match, we will double generous donations from the British public to help rid Zimbabwe of these deadly explosives.

“The UK Government is deeply committed to clearing landmines in Zimbabwe and across the world, so no one has to live in fear of one wrong step.”

Frank served 30 years in the army with regiments including the Gordon Highlanders. He was awarded an MBE in 2004 for planning and implementing the military response in Scotland to the fire fighters’ strike in 2002.