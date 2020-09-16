Perth’s first ever Comic Con to be held in August 2021

Perth’s first ever Comic Con event will be held next year, with artists and writers from some of the biggest comic brands in the world.

BGCP has announced it plans to hold its first ever convention in Perth on August 28, 2021 in Dewars Centre and more than 300 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours.

More than 50 different traders will feature at the event, including a series of guest appearances from writers and artists from Marvel, DC, Imagine and 2000AD Comic.

Cosplayers like Iron Man, Batman and Chewbacca are all expected to make an appearance at the event next year as well with people looking to attend the event encouraged to dress up as their favourite comic book character.

Organiser of the event Ian Bonar, from BGCP Comic Con, said the company decided to hold the event in Perth next year after “countless” requests to bring the popular event to the city from fans.

He said: “We had so many requests over the last two years to come to Perth but it’s never been the right time until now.

“Covid-19 forced us to postpone 12 events until 2021 so those events were all ready to go and now that we have a year to plan we looked to add some more with Perth being our main goal.

“Perth has been great so far and over 300 tickets were purchased in just 24 hours.”

The event will have workshops and classes suitable for all ages as well, including a Disney singalong class, kids’ slime workshop, design your own comic character, and learning about the creatures of the Jurassic era with a chance to create your own dinosaur.

The event is suitable for all ages and entry is £2 per person, although under 10s go free, and tickets, classes and workshops can be booked online at www.bgcp.co.uk