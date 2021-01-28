An eight-year-old will mark the first anniversary of her dad’s death by completing a six-day charity walk.

Summer Gray, from Perth, will walk around two to three miles each day from February 1 to February 6 – the first anniversary of dad Christopher’s death. He died suddenly at home aged 32.

Summer’s mum, Tanya Ritchie, says the money raised will go towards Andy’s Man Club, a mental health charity that has supported family members in recent months.

© ? Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Tanya, who was with Christopher for 14 years and also shares sons Brandon, 14, and Christopher, 11, with him, said: “It was Summer that came up with the idea. She was thinking of something that she could do and then I went on to Google and looked at different things.

“She noticed a fundraiser walk that somebody else did elsewhere and she said she wanted to do that.

“She’s going to do a bit of a walk every day. She is aiming for two to three miles, but we will see how she goes.”

Tanya says they plan to walk around both North and South Inch parks daily.

© ? Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The last year has been a rollercoaster, Tanya says, but she’s proud of her daughter’s “amazing” efforts.

“She’s been up and down but she has been amazing,” she said.

“She was the closest to their dad, she was a right daddy’s girl and she is obviously the youngest.

“There was no support in Perth for grieving children that lose their parents so a Dundee person from Barnardo’s sent me a load of stuff through emails that actually managed to help me guide her through each stage of grieving which was quite good.

“With her being so young she forgets sometimes that he’s not here and then she remembers, so it’s up and down emotions – plus lockdown as well has not helped her.”

© Supplied by Tanya Ritchie

“She’s got such a good heart. Even with her pocket money, she’ll get her money and I’ll find her coming back with things for the house.

“She’ll come back with a pack of toilet roll or juice or something. She’s just kind in all directions, thinking about others before herself.

“She just amazes me everyday, she’s just a trooper. She doesn’t realise it’s a very good thing that she is doing.”

Summer has set herself a target of £150 and has so far raised £130. She plans to raise money for a different charity every year in memory of her father.

To donate, visit Summer’s gofundme page here.