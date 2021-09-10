Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Perth Yarn Festival: Popular annual event expects to attract national audience from this weekend

By Anita Diouri
September 10, 2021, 7:00 am
Perth Yarn Festival
'Hutch' (Lindsay Hutichson) from Northern Ireland, Clive Sheppard from Sutherland and Angie Panozzo from London at the 2019 event.

The Perth Festival of Yarn is back, albeit on a slightly smaller scale than usual.

The hugely popular annual event brings together boutique independent businesses, sheep farmers and those who practice the fibre arts in one huge marketplace.

Perth Yarn Festival
Freya Lyn with her stall at a previous event.

The nine-day event usually attracts around 2,000 people from across the world and, while some aspects will be held online this year, organisers say they are bringing their most ambitious programme yet.

And they still expect visitors from all over the UK as knitting and crafting continue their rise in popularity.

‘I’m extremely proud’

Festival Director Eva Christie said: “The Events Industry has been one of the most severely hit by the pandemic and we will feel its effects for a long time yet.

Perth Yarn Festival
Festival Director Eva Christie.

“To come back with our most ambitious programme ever to ensure we can deliver a Covid-safe event has been extremely challenging for our small team and exhibitors, but I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back whether that be in-person or online.”

She added: “As expected we have had to scale back on the size of our in-person event this year

“However, attendees will be able to access our marketplace of over 30 vendors with an abundance of bespoke independent hand dyed yarns, single farm wool, plant-based yarns, fibres for spinning and felting, tools and equipment to help inspire them and create textile works of their own.”

Popularity of knitting – and Olympic gold medallists

Knitting has proved extremely popular in recent years.

Before the pandemic hit, people from around 20 different countries flocked to Perth to celebrate knitting and crocheting every September.

Even high-profile athletes have brought knitting and crocheting into the limelight, with Tom Daley showcasing his talents at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Daley Knitting
Tom Daley showcasing his knitting talents at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.

In a post on Instagram, the diver – who won a gold and a bronze medal earlier this year – said learning the skills helped him through the Olympics.

Among items he created was a Union Jack medal case.

Eva also believes knitting can have a positive impact on mental wellbeing.

During the 2019 festival, she said: “It’s humbling that people who have had depression and anxiety have said knitting has saved their lives.

“It’s very meditative doing something like crafting.”

The The Perth Yarn Festival takes place at the Station Hotel this year in a change to its usual venue.

It opens on Saturday and runs until September 19.