Perth women Lana and Lisa to make history for Scotland in World Cup

It really will be So Nice In Nice when Scotland’s women get their World Cup Finals campaign under way in the French riviera on Sunday.

Facing them in their first game are England, 17 places ahead in the world rankings.

Japan are then faced a week on Friday followed by Argentina the following Wednesday.

Although the Scottish girls have respect for England, they don’t fear them.

They may have lost the most recent encounter between the countries 6-0. However, that was in the Euros two years ago.

‘That was then and this is now’ is the message Scotland are putting out.

This is our first time in the finals and our female footballers aim to make the most of it.

Two of the history makers are Perth girls Lana Clelland and Lisa Evans.

Fiorentina’s Clelland and Arsenal’s Evans have come a long way since they first kicked a ball around on Perthshire public parks and school playgrounds, with their ascension to the World Cup Finals being eagerly viewed by youngsters hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Lana recalled her start in the game, stating: “It all began for me at primary school in Methven. The boys wanted me to play alongside them as they thought I was good and I was soon signed up by Letham Girls.

“In my first game for them I scored all 12 goals in a 12-0 win. I then started setting chances up for other girls without realising that, if I scored another, I would have broken the league scoring record.”

Games for St Johnstone Girls, Rangers and Spartans followed before football took the 26-year-old to Italy and spells at Pink Bari and Tavagnacco before her present move to Fiorentina, where she recently played in front of 43,000 with the might of Juventus in opposition.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Clelland, though.

“I have had surgery on knee and ankle injuries but have met these challenges and got over them to achieve my dream of playing in the World Cup Finals.”

The attacker continued: “This is a dream come true for me.

“It is a truly magnificent achievement for us to get this far and being picked for the squad was a proud moment, one I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Clelland took a break from preparing for the finals to cheer on her dad’s team, Auchinleck Talbot, to Scottish Junior Cup Final victory against Largs Thistle in Hamilton last Sunday.

And, seven days on from that, she hopes to be part of another famous victory.

“I vividly remember the days when I played alongside the lads in the playground at Methven primary and I am so grateful to the late Ken Drummond. He helped me enormously at Letham and has been such a major figure in establishing football for girls and women in the Perth area.

“I have had loads of congratulations and messages from folk and that is nice. Now I am counting the hours until Sunday’s kick-off. It’s been a long, hard road to get to this stage – but now I’m here.”