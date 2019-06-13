Perth woman raises more than £14,000 for research into Prader-Willi syndrome

A Perth woman has helped raise more than £14,000 for research into Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects her son Albie, two.

Louise Valsinger, with Anna Pugh, organised a fundraising walk round Loch Leven called One Small Step.

One hundred and thirty-eight walkers took part, some trekking 13 miles and others walking a more modest three.

Anna has a niece, Rosie, seven, who lives in Edinburgh and also has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The condition’s hallmark trait is hyperphagia, which is an insatiable hunger and never feeling full.

Louise said: “This is the aspect that limits the independence of those who have the condition if no treatment can be found, which is why I’m raising money for research.

“The charity is Foundation for Prader-Willi Research UK.”