A Tayside writer has spent lockdown rediscovering her love for poetry – and after 10 months has published a book.

Natalie Clark from Perth has always had a love for poetry but only rediscovered this love at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

She joined a new group called the Scribbler’s Union, which was set up by professional poet Kevin P Gilday at the beginning of the pandemic.

Since then, Natalie has gone on to compete in the Scottish Poetry Slam Championships and perform her poetry regularly online.

But she was determined to take this one step further, and now she has published ‘The Scribbler’s Union’ poetry anthology to compile the work of the group.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Natalie said: “I have written poetry for as long as I can remember.

“I remember writing a limerick in primary two and I still have it, and I wrote poetry in my diaries as a teenager.

“In March at the start of lockdown I started speaking to my friend Stephen Ross from Bell Baxter High School in Cupar and shared some of my work with him.

“That was the first time I had shared my stuff with someone else.

“A call went out on Twitter to see if anyone wanted to join this writer group and I have gone from never having performed before to performing regularly online.

“I was really nervous but I felt I needed to nurture my creative side – you have to be willing to put yourself out there.

“My first performance was just to the other members of the group and that was nerve-wracking enough but it has just built up from there.

“I am also doing a publishing degree at Stirling University and I thought I would love to put something together and since October I have been gathering poems up and getting them onto a page.

“We all thought we would only be doing this for a month or so but it is still happening 10 months later.”

Natalie, who works as a teacher at Blairgowrie High School, added: “If the coronavirus lockdown had not happened I probably would not have been writing poetry.

“We would not have all pushed ourselves to do something new.

“But it is amazing to have the book in my hands and I feel like it is a trophy.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“It represents so many things and definitely has given me a purpose and something to drive towards because I think it is hard to find a purpose at this time.

“It is also a massive memento of how I spent my time in lockdown.

“This would not have happened if everything else didn’t turn out as it has.

“I would rather not have had the whole world go through this pandemic, but this is something beautiful to come out of it.”

The Scribbler’s Union Volume One is available to buy on Amazon.