Perth woman hurled racist abuse as man passed on his way home from work

A racist who taunted a passer-by by saying she “wished Hitler would come back” has been jailed for more than a year.

Jessie Hendry, 39, was locked up for 54 weeks for hurling racist abuse from her living room as Arkan Elherik walked past as he went home from work.

She aimed a racist slur at Mr Elherik – who was born and raised in Scotland – before saying “bring back Hitler so we can have another war”.

When police arrived, Hendry’s friend claimed Mr Elherik may have overheard the racist phrase on the radio.

Officers pointed out that was unlikely as no radio station would broadcast such a term.

Hendry then kicked off, repeating what she had said before and making further derogatory remarks about Pakistan, Russia and Germany, in front of the officers.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told Perth Sheriff Court: “Mr Elherik lives in a neighbouring block of flats and needs to walk past where the accused was.

“Both his parents are of Pakistani descent. He heard the accused shouting offensive remarks.

“He stopped and asked what she said and to repeat herself. She did.

“He contacted police to advise he had been racially abused. She lost all self-control.

“She was arrested and continued shouting, swearing and using racist terms.”

Hendry, of South Street, Perth, admitted making racist remarks to Mr Elherik on St Catherine’s Road, Perth, on June 12.

She also admitted stealing goods worth more than £1,000 during shoplifting episodes at Aldi, Savers, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “She was under the influence of alcohol and was struggling to cope with her substance misuse at the time.”

Sheriff William Wood told Hendry: “Mr Elherik is just as Scottish as you are. The offence on June 12 is really quite appalling.

“No one should be subjected to that sort of racist abuse and the court has to take a dim view of that.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Hendry has convictions for 106 previous offences, including 75 crimes of dishonesty.