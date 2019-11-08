Perth woman, 91, rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells after being hit by bus

A 91-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Perth.

The accident happened on Jeanfield Road near to the junction with Rose Terrace.

A Stagecoach bus was in collision with the female pedestrian who was rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital following the incident, which happened around 4pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 4.05pm to Jeanfield Road following a crash involving a 91-year-old woman and a bus.

“The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Jeanfield Road was closed for more than an hour, with large tailbacks forming.

Just before 6pm last night, there was another road accident in Perth. Emergency services rushed to the junction of Dunkeld Road and Ballantine Place after a van and a car were in collision.

The car suffered significant damage to its passenger side, but police revealed there were no injuries and added: “There’s nothing suspicious.”