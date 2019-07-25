Perth walkway shut as police carry out inquiries into historic incident

A popular walkway will remain closed today while police continue to carry out investigations.

The White Bridge over the main Perth-Inverness rail line, which connects Fairfield and Muirton, was cordoned off from 5pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed it would remain closed for the remainder of today and possibly even longer.

The force has so far refused to explain exactly why the bridge has been closed and why such a large police presence remains.

But a police spokesman told the Tele that the bridge has been cordoned off to allow police to carry out ongoing inquiries into a historical incident.

He said: “This is in connection with a historical inquiry and is not an ongoing incident.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The spokesman added that for operational reasons he could not give any further details.

A resident said he was surprised to see such a large police presence in the area.

He said: “I was walking home on Tuesday when I went to cross the White Bridge from Rae Place and was stopped from doing so as it was sealed off. There was a decent police presence and they were taking statements from people.”

Another resident added that they were worried about not being able to cross the bridge after believing it was a serious ongoing incident.

He added: “I came walking up alongside the rail line and didn’t realise the area was taped off from further back to my right.

“I managed to get on to the bridge but was quickly escorted off it by the police and told I would have to take the long way round. It looked pretty serious but the cops wouldn’t tell me what was going on.”

The running of trains has not been affected by the investigation.

The White Bridge links Fairfield and Muirton but it also connects two main arterial routes in and out of Perth, the Dunkeld and Crieff roads.