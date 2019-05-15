Perth walkers raise awareness of suicide and self-harm

The annual Darkness Into Light walk held in Perth again attracted more than 100 people of all ages.

The walk is held every year by the Perth-based Lighthouse group to raise awareness of suicide and self-harm.

As in previous years, the walkers, who came from various parts of Tayside, met at the South Inch Car Park at 4am on Saturday and walked along Tay Street under Smeaton’s bridge, and on to the North Inch.

Once there, the group lit candles at the monument in memory of everyone in the area who has been lost to suicide.

The walkers then made their way around the North Inch and finished at the Albert monument.

Having started their trek in darkness, they ended up in light to emphasise there is hope for those in despair.

Organiser Tracy Swan said: “It was again a really good turnout and we had more young folk walking this year as well as a number of members of Perth’s Andy’s Man Club who do a terrific work with guys who are in distress.

“And it was a lovely touch by Perth and Kinross Council to light up the Norie-Miller Walk along by the River Tay in the green colour of the Lighthouse charity.”