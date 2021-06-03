A ScotRail train travelling between Perth and Dundee crashed into a tree that had fallen on the tracks.

A probe by Rail Accident Investigation Branch revealed the train was travelling at 63mph at the time of the incident.

The train was stopped in Barnhill in Perth for several hours after the collision on May 21.

We reported how as many as 10 fire appliances and a host of other emergency vehicles raced to the scene after the train hit the tree.

The train driver was the only person injured in the incident after the tree smashed a window on the ScotRail service.

Results of a full investigation will be published in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson said: “At around 4.47pm hrs on 21 May 2021, a passenger train travelling from Perth to Dundee struck a fallen tree while travelling at about 63 mph (101 km/h) near Glencarse.

“The tree penetrated the windscreen causing injuries to the driver and damage to the cab.

“We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

Full safety report due

“The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.”

Pictures from the scene showed a tree broke through a window of one the ScotRail train carriages, with passengers describing a “loud bang”.

“Conductor told us the tree smashed through the driver’s window and he was struck in the face,” a passenger on board said at the time.

“Emergency services came on scene and he was quickly walked from the front of the train to the tracks and off to the ambulance.”