Perth teenager arrested after ‘high value’ vandalism at soft play centre

A 16-year-old from Perth has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged “high value” vandalism at Noah’s Ark soft play centre.

Police Scotland had been called to the business on Old Gallows Road on Sunday, May 2, shortly after 9pm.

A clean-up operation was organised by the owners ahead of the activity centre’s planned reopening later in June.

Tayside Police Division have no confirmed a 16-year-old had been charged in connection with the incident on Friday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesperson said: “A 16 year old boy has been identified and charged in connection with a high-value vandalism at the Noah’s Ark Activity Centre in Perth on Sunday 2nd May.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”