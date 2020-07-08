Perth teen woke up in hospital after two-day bender and abused staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

Ninewells Hospital staff were subjected to a barrage of abuse from a teenage lout after he awoke from a two-day booze binge.

A sloshed Blair Stewart, 18, made homophobic and offensive remarks towards nurses and consultants after not understanding why he had been brought to the hospital.

Stewart’s mother called for an ambulance after her son had drank an “astronomical” amount of vodka in his bedroom over the weekend, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

A sheriff banned the teen from being drunk at his home and ordered him to write a letter of apology to hospital staff.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said the woman initially suspected Stewart had taken drugs.

Paramedics attended and Stewart, a first offender, was immediately confrontational which resulted in police officers becoming involved.

Mrs Mannion said: “The accused was medicated and when he arrived at hospital at around 1.30am, he appeared to have woken up and again became confrontational.

“He shouted ‘where the **** am I? Why the **** am I in Ninewells?’”

Stewart made offensive remarks towards staff nurses and a consultant was asked to attend to deal with him.

The yob then made a homophobic slur towards the consultant and police were again asked provide assistance.

“Police became involved and asked the accused to calm down but he stated ‘I will ******* splatter the three of you,’” Mrs Mannion added.

Stewart, of Birnam Crescent, Perth, appeared from custody to plead guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making abusive remarks, homophobic remarks and threats of violence on July 6 at Ninewells Hospital.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Stewart had been drinking with friends on Saturday but continued to drink in his bedroom throughout the course of Sunday.

Mr Flynn said: “There’s drinking and drinking where you end up coming round at Ninewells and then here in the sheriff court.

“That’s well beyond the scope of over-indulgence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Stewart for him of good behaviour until September.

Stewart was released on bail with conditions not to be under the influence of alcohol at home or consume alcohol. He was also asked to write a letter of apology to staff.