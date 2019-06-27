Perth taxi drivers to help those most in need who face desperate times

The plight of those less fortunate than themselves has driven a group of Perth taxi drivers to embark on a journey of charity.

The drivers and staff at Perth Radio Taxis have decided to run a food drive during the whole of July which will benefit Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

They are asking patrons to donate an item of food when they get into the cab and, when they do so, they will get £1 off their fare.

“We are particularly keen to get rice, pasta sauces, dried pasta meals, tinned fruit and long life fruit juice,” said Radio Taxis director Chris Smith.

“As soon as we get donations, the food will be taken to the foodbank.

“We noticed the good work being done by the foodbank and approached them to ask how we could help.

“We met Eleanor Kelleher from the charity and it was a real eye-opener just how many people depend on it and also how much is needed to keep the project running.

“We did not realise how many people the foodbank reaches out to locally.

“There are many programmes and articles publicising the need for foodbanks.

“However, we feel we can help publicise it further with our July Food Drive.

“This brings attention to the need for donations on our own doorstep.

“We are also hoping to open people’s eyes to the stigma attached to people using foodbanks.

“The majority of us are possibly only one or two missed pay cheques away from finding ourselves in a similar situation.

“With the heightened talk of job cuts and pay-offs in Perth in recent weeks, the demand for this service could become a lot more for local families in the coming months.”

Chris added: “Many of us could rake through our cupboards and come across items we will not use or had forgotten were even there.

“All our drivers, staff and their families are encouraging each other to do this and, in turn, we encourage the public to do so too.

“All donations can be handed to the driver or dropped into our office on Scott Street.

“Anyone who would like to donate but would struggle to make it down can phone us on 01738 580058 and we will arrange free collection by one of our drivers.

“It is our way of helping those most in need.”