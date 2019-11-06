Perth takeaway’s windows targeted in ‘alleged hate crime’

A Perth takeaway has been targeted in an alleged hate crime, weeks after it was last attacked.

Must Eat, on North Methven Street, had its windows smashed on Friday evening following a similar incident at the beginning of last month.

Now staff are calling the attacks hate crimes. They came after police were called due to racial abuse.

The shop’s manager, Laeeq Rehman, said the damage was worse than before.

He said: “The door frames are worse this time and the new TVs were damaged. It cost us about £2,000 to fix them last time.”

One employee of the city centre takeaway spoke of the impact of this latest attack, saying it has affected morale among the owner and staff.

He added it may have economic consequences for both the takeaway’s owner and his employees, describing the attack as a “hate crime”.

He said: “I think the owner is very disappointed and we really feel sorry for him.

“We might all lose our jobs if he closes. There are three full-time and four part-time employees, and three drivers that work for the shop.”

A police spokesman said: “We are looking into this incident and if anyone has any information they should call 101.”