Wednesday, December 19th 2018 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Perth takeaway creates Chinese-style Christmas dinner dish

by Reporter
December 19, 2018, 6:06 am
Send us a story

A Chinese takeaway and traditional Christmas dinner do not usually go hand-in-hand, but one Perth restaurant owner has merged a British staple with one of his most popular dishes.

Pete Chan (left) and Ciaran Sinclair

Pete Chan, owner of China China in Craigie, is well-known in the Fair City for his varied salt and pepper seasoned dishes.

Now he has teamed up with local butcher DG Lindsay’s for a festive fusion in the shape of salt and pepper pigs in blankets.

The self-titled “Chop Suey Guru” covers traditional pigs in blankets, made using the butcher’s high-quality meat, in batter, before deep frying and coating them in his homemade salt and pepper recipe – made of fresh flavourings, salt mix and fine-chopped vegetables.

In keeping with the festive theme, Pete has also created a special chilli sauce to go with the dish, with a sweeter taste, reminiscent of traditional cranberry sauce.

He said: “It’s probably the most unhealthy thing going but it tastes good and it’s fine in moderation.

“Beaton Lindsay the butcher is a childhood friend of mine and we have worked together before on things such as haggis fried rice on St Andrew’s Day, so we wanted to do something for Christmas.”

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel