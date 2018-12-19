Perth takeaway creates Chinese-style Christmas dinner dish

A Chinese takeaway and traditional Christmas dinner do not usually go hand-in-hand, but one Perth restaurant owner has merged a British staple with one of his most popular dishes.

Pete Chan, owner of China China in Craigie, is well-known in the Fair City for his varied salt and pepper seasoned dishes.

Now he has teamed up with local butcher DG Lindsay’s for a festive fusion in the shape of salt and pepper pigs in blankets.

The self-titled “Chop Suey Guru” covers traditional pigs in blankets, made using the butcher’s high-quality meat, in batter, before deep frying and coating them in his homemade salt and pepper recipe – made of fresh flavourings, salt mix and fine-chopped vegetables.

In keeping with the festive theme, Pete has also created a special chilli sauce to go with the dish, with a sweeter taste, reminiscent of traditional cranberry sauce.

He said: “It’s probably the most unhealthy thing going but it tastes good and it’s fine in moderation.

“Beaton Lindsay the butcher is a childhood friend of mine and we have worked together before on things such as haggis fried rice on St Andrew’s Day, so we wanted to do something for Christmas.”