Perth social work leader sexually assaulted female colleague at church meeting

A “touchy-feely” senior social worker has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague at a Perthshire church meeting.

George LeBlanc was placed on the sex offenders’ register after he was convicted of touching a female workmate’s leg during a busy workshop session.

The 63-year-old, who was leader of a specialist childcare team in Perth, had admitted touching his victim under the desk but insisted it was just a practical joke to liven up a boring meeting.