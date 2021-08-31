News / Court Perth social work leader sexually assaulted female colleague at church meeting By Jamie Buchan August 31, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 4:43 pm George LeBlanc was a senior social worker at Perth and Kinross Council A “touchy-feely” senior social worker has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague at a Perthshire church meeting. George LeBlanc was placed on the sex offenders’ register after he was convicted of touching a female workmate’s leg during a busy workshop session. The 63-year-old, who was leader of a specialist childcare team in Perth, had admitted touching his victim under the desk but insisted it was just a practical joke to liven up a boring meeting. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe