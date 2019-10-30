Perth sisters set to do battle: Julie and Laura to slug it out in the boxing ring for charity​

Two sisters are set to do battle with each other in the boxing ring – but it’s all for a good cause.

Julie Campbell, 47, and Laura Barnett, 44, are so close they almost share the same birthday, Julie being born three years and a day before Laura.

They were both very fond of their grandfather, Bert Adamson, a former Dundee and Dundee United footballer who died in 1995 after suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Bert also turned out for Hearts, East Fife, Wrexham and Carlisle.

The money the sisters raise through their bout, at Perth’s Letham Community Club on November 23, will go towards research into the disease.

“We are going to be knocking spots off each other but it will be worth it as the money is going to a worthwhile cause,” said Julie.

© DC Thomson

“It was my idea and we will both be giving it our best shot.”

The sisters have been training hard for their bout, with both working out at Perth’s Style Combat Fitness Centre, while Julie has also been put through her paces by Adam Cameron at Rise personal training in the Fair City.

“Adam has been a lifesaver for me,” Julie added.

“Medics told me I had to get my weight down as there was a chance I would get fatty liver disease.

“Since coming under his regime, I have lost three and a half stone.”

Shay Barnett, Laura’s world kickboxing champion son, has also been helping with his mum’s and aunt’s preparations.

The sisters’ slugfest is part of a fight night at the club, with Shay also on the bill.

The 17-year-old won his world titles in kickboxing, low kickboxing and K1 in Barnsley earlier this year.

Julie’s fundraising for Alzheimer’s has already started.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She recently completed an abseil from the Forth Rail Bridge alongside her friend Morag Laing.

“I’ve never been so terrified in my life,” said Julie.

“However, it was worth it as I raised £500.”