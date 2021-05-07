Perth sex beast ‘Dangerous Dave’ jailed for breaching strict phone ban

A sex beast who called himself Dangerous Dave has been jailed for a year after breaking the terms of his sexual offences prevention order.

David Greig was caught with two secret mobile phones he was using to break a decade-long ban on him using the internet on his own.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Greig had been released from prison in October 2019 and was being managed as a sex offender in the community.

It was during a surprise visit a year later by police Greig was found to have two phones he had acquired without gaining permission from his social worker.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said Greig had been using the phone to play an online game called State of Survival.

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “The offence is a breach of a court order and it’s important you comply with any order to which you have been made subject.

“You knew that as you have been subject to it for quite some time.”

Dangerous Dave persona

Greig had previously been jailed for three years after being caught using the internet to trade hours of sickening footage of child sex abuse.

He had set up a Skype account using the name Dangerous Dave and had a six-year extended sentence imposed to protect the public from him.

Greig was also banned from using the internet on his own for ten years and from owning any device which could be used to access the internet.

He was also banned from being alone with any child under the age of 16 as a condition of the ten-year long Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said the SOPO was necessary to protect the public from Greig and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The court was told Greig was already on the Sex Offenders Register when he contacted other paedophiles on Skype to swap graphic images of child abuse.

Some of the children in the footage were just a year old.

He hid behind the sick nickname Dangerous Dave to trade hours of video footage of children, some of which depicted infants being attacked.

More than four hours of video footage were recovered from a memory stick and computer owned by Greig.

Operated over Skype

Much of the material was assessed by investigators as being at the very highest levels of classification.

Police officers discovered Greig had been distributing large numbers of the indecent images over the internet.

During the same period he was also found to have received indecent images from other perverts, with whom he communicated through Skype.

Greig was already well-known to the authorities after serving a three year sentence in connection with lewd and libidinous behaviour imposed in 1998.

He was still subject to the Sex Offenders Register when his new offences came to light by chance.

Police officers spoke with him on 11 October last year, on an unrelated matter.

They discovered a USB stick in his pocket and he admitted it contained indecent videos and images of children.

During a search of his home in Perth’s Allan Terrace officers discovered further indecent material on the computer in his bedroom.

Greig admitted possessing indecent images of children over a 12-month period between October 2012 and October 2013.

He also admitted distributing or showing indecent photographs of children between May 25 and September 3 last year.

Both offences took place while he was subject to sexual offences legislation.