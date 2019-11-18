Perth school pupils spreading Christmas love with shoebox collection

Pupils from two Perth schools have made sure children not as fortunate as themselves will have a present at Christmas.

Perth Academy youngsters and those attending nearby Viewlands Primary have donated 120 boxes of gifts which are being shipped out by the Blythswood Care organisation to Romania.

The Scripture Union group at the academy organised their 80 shoebox collection with 40 boxes coming from Viewlands.

Blythswood’s James Gill said: “The academy has done this for a number of years and we appreciate their generosity, and that of Viewlands, very much.

“Principal teacher of guidance Gail Murray drives this at the academy. Youngsters at both schools have contributed enthusiastically. It has been a great effort.”

Last year’s Blythswood appeal resulted in 107,073 shoeboxes being distributed in Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.