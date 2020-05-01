Perth Royal Infirmary says thanks for the ‘deluge of donations’ they have received

Nurses at Perth’s Royal Infirmary have been left “gobsmacked” at the amount of donations they have received through the Tele’s Essentials Box campaign.

The acute admissions ward at the PRI is just one of the many who have been given gifts from local companies through the campaign, which will see specially made boxes filled with toiletries and home comforts being provided to patients and staff.

Senior charge nurse at the admissions ward, Claire Shearer, who has been a nurse at the PRI for 24 years, said: “All the wards here at Perth Royal Infirmary have received lots of gifts from loads of companies, too many to mention.

“We have received stuff for patients like pyjamas and toiletries which is very gratefully received and also a lot of things for the staff as well which we are obviously all very appreciative of.

“Patients can have things brought in for them which can be left at the door and we will collect it for them but of course it is difficult for a lot relatives to get in at this difficult time.

“Generally patients aren’t getting things brought in because of the no visiting so having these items delivered has been fantastic.”

The campaign has seen NHS Tayside invite businesses and residents to donate essential items to be parcelled up and sent to those who need it most.

The packages can contain a range of toiletries such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorants as well as face and hand creams for staff working gruelling shifts at hospitals and care centres across the region.

Ms Shearer added: “It has been great for the patients to receive these boxes. A prime example is a lady who brought nothing with her on one of our wards, it was lovely just to be able to give her some fresh pyjamas and face wipes.

“We obviously always have stock of supplies but they are basic things so these products give them a bit of home comfort.

“We don’t usually get donations and we don’t expect it so we have really been quite gobsmacked at the deluge of stuff.

“We have had takeaways and things which has just been a bit mind blowing to be honest. It absolutely lifts our spirits and you can see faces light up when we get things.”

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations