Perth Road survey put on ice after lack of interest from locals

A study assessing how to make Perth Road more welcoming to pedestrians and cyclists has been put on hold after it failed to gain favour with locals.

West End Community Council (WECC) secured funding from sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland in April to look into ways of making the street more accessible for those not using cars.

The first phase of the project resulted in a number of ideas, such as a one-way system, being put forward for more detailed examination.

However, following “heated” discussions and a vote at a WECC meeting on Tuesday, the entire project has been put on hold.

Chairman Jim Dryden said the community council had taken the view that the study – carried out by consultancy firm Austin Smith Lord – was “flawed”.

He said: “There was a vote taken to see whether we would take up Sustrans’ offer of more funding and the vote decided that we would not. The scheme has been suspended.

“We felt that because so much money had been used for the first feasibility study we were concerned about more being used when the first study was flawed.

“If you go along the Perth Road, a lot of traders are saying no to a one-way system and feel they were not properly consulted by the firm that did the study. We thought it would be best to put it on the back-burner. Caution is the best way to go for the time being.”

Ideas were submitted throughout the spring before a handful of the most popular ideas were presented at a WECC meeting in June. Even then, local traders were unhappy with the plans.

Mr Dryden added: “People felt that things such as a one-way system and any sort of bicycle lanes or bus-only routes would be detrimental to Perth Road traders.”

Sustrans, which had been set to offer to fund the second phase of the project, described the decision as “disappointing”.

It said: “The success of a project is dependent on the engagement and buy-in of a local community.

“It is essential for all placemaking and infrastructure projects supported through the Places for Everyone programme to have a unified approach from a delivery partner and support from local business and residents.

“Grant funding from the Perth Road project will now be reallocated to other Places for Everyone projects across Scotland.

“However, we welcome future applications from the West End Community Council, along with other community groups from across the country.”

A Tele poll in the summer found that 70% of readers were against the idea of a one-way system on Perth Road.

Austin Smith Lord has been approached for comment.