Perth Road Pub Company workers ‘back on track’ after HMRC clear up furlough delay

Dozens of pub workers in Dundee are to be paid early next week after delays to furlough payments saw them missing out on their wages.

On Friday the Tele reported on issues at HMRC which caused delays to furlough payments being made to the Perth Road Pub Company, which runs a number of bars in the city.

Jimmy Marr, who runs the company, said they had been successfully receiving furlough payments throughout the coronavirus lockdown until December 16.

However, since then they had not received any further payments and despite contacting HMRC several times, the delays forced Mr Marr to pay his staff using other funds.

This money has since run out meaning around 30 employees at Perth Road Pub Company were not paid their wages on Friday.

The issue was highlighted in the Evening Telegraph and raised by Chris Law, MP for Dundee West, at business questions in the House of Commons on Thursday last week.

Since then, HMRC has cleared up the issues and has told Mr Marr the furlough payments were on their way, meaning his staff will all be paid early next week.

Staff are ‘really pleased’

A delighted Mr Marr said: “HMRC has processed all our payments and is going to investigate how they were not paid up to date.

“The money should be in the bank in the next two to three days so even though the staff never got paid on Friday they will all be paid early next week.

“The staff are really pleased and things can go back to normal.

“I am really happy too because I was really upset my staff were not getting their wages.

“We had tried our best to pay them but now we can get all of that back on track.

“I have a lot of long-term employees and having to tell them they wouldn’t be getting their wages at this time of year with everything else going on was tough, but it is all sorted now.

“I also want to thank Chris Law MP for doing a great job bringing it up in parliament and chasing up HMRC, it’s been a great help.”

Chris Law MP said: “I am delighted for Jimmy Marr, his staff and their families, who should never have been put in this terrible situation in the first place.

© Mhairi Edwards

“Many businesses are struggling right now and furlough support has been a lifeline, so it was extremely disappointing to see hurdles put up by HMRC and support withdrawn for an established and successful Dundee company.

“I would be happy to lend my support where I can to any other businesses or workers who may be facing a similar position in our city.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “The coronavirus job retention scheme was delivered at unprecedented pace and has protected more than 19,700 jobs across Dundee.

“We can’t comment on identifiable individuals or businesses.

“In some instances, HMRC may need to withhold payments while we carry out required checks, which we endeavour to complete as quickly as possible.”