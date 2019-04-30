Perth Reverend pays tribute to his ‘wee evangelists’ who help out at church

Three little girls were among those spreading the message of “Loving Jesus loving our city” as the ground for Perth Church of the Nazarene’s new building was blessed.

Hannah Thames, Lauren Franklin and Beth Ross are pictured with the church’s minister, the Rev. Jim Ritchie, at the ceremony.

The church’s ever increasing numbers include 100-plus young people, all of whom are involved in the church’s mission work at home and abroad.

While they are too young to be involved in these projects, Hannah, Lauren and Beth help out with the even younger children in the church.

Mr Ritchie said: “These three are among the wee stars we have – they are cracking wee evangelists.

“Our young folk have a real love for others as is shown by the fact that some are abroad on mission work and others help at our work with the homeless and those with addiction problems.”