Perth restaurant owner hits back at ‘St Madoes Karen’ who left one-star review saying ‘rules stink’

A Perth restaurant has hit back at a one-star review left on its Tripadvisor account by calling the complainer “the St Madoes Karen”.

Bosses at Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Restaurant left the scathing reply to an unhappy would-be customer who had failed to successfully order a takeaway or delivery.

In popular culture a Karen is a term for a woman who acts overly entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

Writing as Apollo97, the so-called Karen complained that she had been unable to pre-order food the day before she wanted it.

She was also told by the restaurant they did not deliver to her postcode and they only allowed collection between 4pm and 5pm, before they became too busy.

Unconvinced by the member of staff she was talking to, the would-be customer asked to speak to the manager who backed up his employee.

Furious with the turn of events, Apollo97 took to Tripadvisor to vent her frustration and detail the exchange under the one-star review ‘Terrible Customer Service’.

She wrote: “When I tried to explain to this (the issues listed above) to the manager I could tell that I was wasting my breath by trying to give constructive feedback.

“I told him there was no point in continuing the conversation but that their rules stink.

“I was then told that their rules may stink but so does my attitude before he hung up on me.

“I have never experienced such unprofessional behaviour in a long time and will never return to this establishment for this reason.”

Two Chihuahua’s is owned by Perth businessman Frank Burgerseed who runs a number of establishments in the Fair City.

The entrepreneur has hit the headlines before, swimming to his The Pavillion cafe on the South Inch during the floods and giving away free milkshakes when Boris Johnson came to town.

Not wanting to have Apollo97 have the last word on the matter, bosses at the Two Chihuahua’s hit back with their own retort.

It began: “Hi Apollo97, or the St Madoes Karen as we like to refer..

“We are very sorry that you think we should break the government guidelines and our rules just for you, unfortunately our staff and customers safety comes first.”

Following up on their opening salvo, Two Chihuahua’s explained to Apollo97 why her demands were not met and opened up about the list of problems faced by restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Throughout this pandemic, businesses have been given hurdle after hurdle of rules in which we have to find ways to operate safely and responsibly,” they replied.

“We have been forced to close and then to re-open with even more intense rules too many times and due to us falling through so many loopholes.

“Two Chihuahua’s has not been entitled to any funding and we have had to adapt to survive.

“We have survived by strictly following these rules to ensure that our customers and staff members are safe whilst we continue to provide our service, given we did not have the option to remain closed.”

The reply, which has been supported by other customers on social media, goes on to list the factors of why Apollo97s order was not possible.

