Train services between Perth and Inverness cancelled after person hit by train

Rail services in Tayside have been called off after a person was struck by a train.

The route between Inverness and Perth is said to be closed, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh cancelled.

ScotRail tweeted: “Sadly, a person’s been struck by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie.

“Services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness will be disrupted. The line is closed.

“If you’re travelling between Inverness and Perth/Glasgow/Edinburgh, this is possible via Aberdeen at the moment, though we know this’ll take longer.”