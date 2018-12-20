Train services between Perth and Inverness cancelled after person hit by train

Rail services in Tayside have been called off after a person was struck by a train.
Person hit by train dies as Perth to Inverness services halted
The route between Inverness and Perth is said to be closed, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh cancelled.
ScotRail tweeted: “Sadly, a person’s been struck by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie.
“Services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness will be disrupted. The line is closed.
“If you’re travelling between Inverness and Perth/Glasgow/Edinburgh, this is possible via Aberdeen at the moment, though we know this’ll take longer.”