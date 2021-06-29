A would-be rapist’s attack on a 20-year-old woman was foiled when strangers overheard her screams and ran from their homes to drag him off.

Adam Smith, 34, faces a lengthy spell behind bars after he admitted attacking the woman, with the intent to rape her, on her way home from a nightclub.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – had repeatedly warned him off as he followed her home from the venue.

Smith refused to take no for an answer and pushed the woman to the ground, before pinning her down.

As she fought him off, her cries for help were overheard in a nearby flat and two people ran down two flights of stairs before hauling Smith off her.

Would-be rapist physically restrained

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court the woman had had a drink with Smith in The Loft club because she knew him and then he offered to walk her home.

Mr Sweeney said the woman made it clear she was engaged and not interested in him and other witnesses described seeing her push him away in the street.

“She ended up on the ground,” he said.

“While she was on the ground, the accused tried to pull her jeans down.

“She started screaming and shouting no.

“Witnesses were in their home when they heard this.

“They put on shoes and ran down two flights of stairs.

“The accused was kneeling over her as she was in a foetal position.

“His right knee was over her, pinning her down, and he was pulling at her clothes.”

The people who came out of the flat had to physically restrain Smith.

Sentence deferred

Mr Sweeney said police were called to the scene and found the woman in a “hysterical and distressed” state.

Smith was arrested.

Smith, of Kinclaven Gardens, Perth, admitted sexually assaulting the woman with intent to rape her in the city’s South Street and Leonard Street on August 30 2019.

He admitted following her and standing in front of her to obstruct her, demanding she kiss him, grabbing her clothing, knocking her to the ground and pinning her down before trying to remove her trousers.

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of social background reports.